Telecoming and Evina sign alliance to enhance security in DCB payments

Created: Tuesday, 20 April 2021 09:21

European technology companies Evina and Telecoming have signed a global alliance to work hand-in-hand in promoting DCB as the safest and most appropriate payment method in the mobile economy and, in particular, for the fight against fraud

The agreement deals a body blow to the mobile fraud that cost the African continent over US$4bn last year. DCB is the most suitable payment technology for millions of unbanked Africans who appreciate its unparalleled reach and convenience.

Roberto Monge, chief operating officer of Telecoming, stated, “Direct carrier billing has been growing in the new digital economy. It is a technology with enormous potential that benefits all players in the mobile environment. With this alliance, we want to place DCB at the forefront of the payments industry and reinforce our commitment to the development of a transparent, secure and stable mobile economy.”

David Lotfi, CEO at Evina, commented, “The potential of DCB is widely underestimated by mobile operators and other market players. This is mainly due to the fact that DCB is currently adversely affected by fraud. By protecting the mobile payment ecosystem, we aim to sustain DCB’s growth and help all players flourish in this ecosystem.”

The alliance aims to educate on the vast potential of direct carrier billing through the DCBMaster service that allows users to measure their exposure to fraud, as well as their market and regulations knowledge.