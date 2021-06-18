Truecaller launches Smart SMS feature in Africa

Truecaller, caller ID and telephone search engine, has announced it will roll out Smart SMS, a feature to further augment the user experience

Smart SMS has been introduced based on user feedback and is designed to cater to the evolving needs of our consumers. It offers a host of new services to make day-to-day communication a lot more convenient.

It aims to help users stay protected from spam and fraud. Only the essential information within an SMS is highlighted and all SMS messages are categorised and easily accessible. From keeping track of your expenses to last minute changes to your travel, Smart SMS is the future of SMS that will make life a whole lot easier.

Speaking about the feature, Zakaria Abdulkadir Hersi, director of business development and partnerships Africa at Truecaller, said, “Roughly 80% of SMSes one receives daily are from businesses, disengaging users from important and useful messages. To combat that, SMS apps need to become smarter by filtering out spam and categorising useful information.”

Truecaller aims to use the powerful algorithms used to identify spam callers in SMS as well. The SMS intelligence is built into the app itself and it can work offline - nothing leaves your device, including all OTPs, bank SMSes and financial information. The feature also offers a smart inbox that identifies unknown SMS sender numbers and SMS sender IDs are resolved to business names with logos.