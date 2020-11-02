Viasat introduces satellite-based Internet phone service for SMBs

Created: Monday, 02 November 2020 06:08

Viasat, a communications company, has announced the availability of Viasat Business Voice – a new cloud-based phone service optimised to work over Viasat’s satellite network

When combined with the company’s advanced Business Internet and Business Hotspots, Viasat Business Voice will provide small and medium businesses (SMBs) with enterprise-grade tools enabling them to do business anywhere, even in the hardest-to-reach locations.

According to FinancesOnline, the cost savings of switching from a landline telephone service to a Voice Over Internet protocol PVoIP) system are significant and range from 30% to 75% across monthly bills, local calls and operating costs. Viasat Business Voice now offers SMB customers the opportunity to maximise operational efficiencies and reduce costs.

“Businesses like restaurants, boutiques, professional and personal services, public administration, construction and more no longer need to settle for traditional, expensive landline phone service or unreliable cell coverage to scale business communications,” said Cody Catalena, vice-president and general manager, Global Business Solutions, Viasat.

“Viasat is committed to bringing enterprise-quality communication services to SMB customers where cable and fibre are unable to provide service. Our new Business Voice service is another example of how our satellite-based connectivity is helping businesses remain competitive by adopting the latest technologies no matter where they are located.”