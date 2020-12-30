Zain KSA launches first smart router with 5G-powered to support eSIM in the world

Zain KSA has expanded its strategic 5G partnership with Nokia by launching the first global smart router to support eSIMs FastMile 5G Gateways 3.1 in Saudi Arabia over the next 12 months

This technology will deliver stronger signals, better connectivity and ultra-high data speeds to every corner of the home and office, enhancing smart device connectivity through the latest technology for Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks, all of which ensures improved customer experience.

The Gateway routers ensure a much faster and easier setup of the account using the latest eSIM technology that avoids a physical SIM card. This is the first time that eSIM has been used in a 5G fixed wireless access solution.

Abdul Rahman bin Hamad AlMufadda, chief technology officer at Zain KSA, said, “Rolling out our new 5G fixed wireless access routers comes in line with our digital transformation and 5G expansion strategy reiterating our role in serving the kingdom’s society. From the start, our mission was to strengthen the 5G experience in the kingdom into two levels: horizontally, concerned with spreading the 5G network across the largest possible geographical scale. Vertically, through 5G fixed wireless access to enable home and offices with the best and most reliable broadband experience available. We will continue to invest further to enable the digital sector, cloud computing, IoT, and AI; aiming for ‘Zain KSA’ to become the digital service provider of choice in the kingdom.”

“So, Zain KSA becomes the pioneering operator in the latest generation of telco services, and the deployment of Nokia’s FastMile 5G Gateways’ devices is another milestone in building our reliable and secure 5G network to revolutionise the way people live and work,” he added.

In collaboration with both companies, the 5G broadband network has been extended to achieve the best possible coverage, stability and bandwidth in Saudi Arabia. Zain KSA is one of the world’s leading 5G network operators ranked as the largest 5G roll-out in Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, Europe, Africa and the fourth largest in the world. The 5G network of Zain KSA currently covers 50 Saudi cities with more than +4,700 towers.