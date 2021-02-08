Free Webinar: Solutions for cable and wire identification and LIVE hands on demo broadcasting

Created: Monday, 08 February 2021 05:40

Do not miss the chance to learn about the best practice in cable and wire identification with a live stream of the hands-on demonstration and ask questions like you were on the tradeshow!

Date and time: Wednesday 17 February 2021, 03:00 - 4:00 PM Dubai time

Speaker: Farah Montenegro / Local Product Expert / Brady Corporation

Registration form >>

Agenda:

1. Importance of Professional Labelling

2. Norms and Specifications

3. Wire and Cable Identification

4. Do It Yourself On-site Label Printing Power - Live Demo broadcasting

5. Questions & Answers

Well identified wires, cables and components give professionals like you an immediate insight into how an installation works and how it is connected.

This enables you to perform repairs, installation updates and upgrades faster, in a safer, more secure way and with a reduced risk of human error. There is a lot more to professional identification labels than meets the eye.

Depending on the context of your job, it is better to choose a more resilient material that ensures legibility for the lifetime of a cable or component.

Number of participants is limited, so please reserve your place now.

Register >