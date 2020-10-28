Powermat unveils 50W mid-range drill-free wireless charging solution

Created: Wednesday, 28 October 2020 06:38

Powermat Technologies has unveiled a built-in mid-range wireless charging platform designed to charge various telecom and IoT devices requiring up to 50W

The platform that provides more charging power and more spatial freedom provides OEMs with an end-to-end wireless charging solution when charging devices through thick surfaces such as walls, glass (windows) and various other non-metallic materials.

The company’s new platform is designed to deliver up to 50W of wireless power and charging devices over a distance of up to 20 cm.

“What we are learning from our clients is that many of today’s products that require mid-range and drill-free wireless power are in need of a cost-effective and seamlessly integrated solution. I’m enormously proud of our team for the breakthrough of our through-surface 50W wireless charging platform. This is yet another big step in the right direction towards powerful, simple, and cost-effective wireless power solutions for OEMs and beyond,” said Elad Dubzinski, CEO at Powermat.

“The demand for OEM-driven wireless power solutions that often require unique engineering is expected to rapidly grow in the coming years,” said Dinesh Kithany, lead industry analyst on wireless power and power supply at Omdia. “Providing application-specific solutions that meet manufacturers’ cost requirements while providing a seamless and power-efficient wireless charging user-experience is a relatively untapped market that shows great potential. Such innovative solutions would provide an additional boost to widen the adoption of wireless power technology across potential market segments, such as telecom in this case.”