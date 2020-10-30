Comtech receives satellite ground station equipment order from Africa’s mobile network operator

Created: Friday, 30 October 2020 10:26

Comtech Telecommunications subsidiary, Comtech EF Data Corp., has received a US$1.0mn order for satellite ground station equipment from a telecommunications company in Africa

The order specified the Heights Networking Platform and the comlementary Block Up Converters. The Mobile Network Operator (MNO) will leverage the efficiency of the Heights Networking Platform to enhance and improve its mobile backhaul capabilities and launch additional enterprise services.

The Heights Networking Platform combines Comtech EF Data’s most efficient waveforms, Heights Dynamic Network Access (H-DNA), header and payload compression engines, WAN & GTP optimisation, multi-tier Quality of Service (QoS), along with bi-directional Adaptive Coding & Modulation (ACM) capability to provide the highest user throughput, highest availability, and lowest latency and jitter available in the industry.

Fred Kornberg, chairman of the board and CEO of Comtech Telecommunications Corp., said, “This MNO’s decision to introduce new services for both mobile backhaul and enterprises using the full Heights Networking Platform suite is a testament to our investment in a multi-service platform capable of running point-to-multipoint and SCPC services under one common family of products.”