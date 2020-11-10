Gilat Telecom improves SD-WAN system to unlock bandwidth capacity across Africa

Gilat Telecom has announced significant new improvements to its Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN MAX)

The news is particularly relevant for African operators with fibre and satellite networks to increase network availability and bandwidth.

The new SD-WAN enhancements centre around the integration of technology from F5 that enables complex traffic management decisions based on the client, server, or application status. Gilat Telecom is also leveraging F5’s event-driven scripting language, which is vital to addressing application delivery challenges across any environment.

The integration of F5 makes it even easier for Gilat Telecom to intelligently manage network traffic, including building smart monitors that sample various network components. Depending on the samples, it is possible to change the traffic path, save bandwidth, improve performance, and perform bandwidth control. AI and machine-learning algorithms drive additional traffic management and bandwidth optimisations.

“Our SD-WAN MAX solution enables MNOs, ISPs, and enterprises across Africa to achieve more capacity from less hardware and software. The integration of F5’s software is one of a number of improvements we have made in response to suggestions from our customers and partners. We are confident that our SD-WAN MAX is the best available on the market,” said Amir Cohen, chide technology officer of Gilat Telecom.

By improving its SD-WAN MAX system, Gilat Telcom now has more scope than ever before to specifically address the needs of African MNOs, ISPs and enterprises.

Most MNOs and ISPs in Africa use both satellite and fibre networks to maximise coverage creating asymmetric traffic routes with end-customers receiving traffic over satellite and sending over fibre.

Gilat Telecom’s SD-WAN lets service providers and MNOs centrally control the route that both satellite and fibre traffic takes to and from the customer.

It ensures different applications – voice, streaming, caching (Facebook, Netflix, Microsoft cloud services etc) – can be identified with automatic prioritisation, and according to customer requirements. This enables the enterprise to save bandwidth – and money – and gives users faster connectivity.