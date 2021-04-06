Inmarsat launches ASP programme for IoT adoption via satellite

Created: Tuesday, 06 April 2021 14:25

Inmarsat has launched its Application and Solution Provider (ASP) Programme, an ecosystem for providers of software, hardware and solutions, as well as original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in commercial land markets

ASPs are set to gain access to Inmarsat’s global satellite connectivity and regional presence to scale their solutions into new sectors and geographies. The development of the ecosystem will ensure that companies operating in areas without reliable connectivity, or with mission-critical connectivity needs, are able to access a broad choice of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to enhance the efficiency, safety and sustainability of their businesses.

The ASP Programme launches with two innovative partners on board and with plans to bring more partners in over the coming months. Australian-based agri-tech IoT innovators Farmbot Monitoring Solutions are on a high-growth trajectory within Australia and have been working with Inmarsat for more than a year.

The programme is open to new entrants, disruptors and established brands of any size who have developed an innovative digital product or service but may need additional support to exploit the benefits of satellite-enabled IoT solutions. Inmarsat will provide dedicated technical guidance on how to integrate and support its highly-reliable satellite services, go-to-market strategy planning and exposure to the Inmarsat distribution channel to enable access to new markets.

Commenting on the ASP Programme, Mike Carter, president, Enterprise at Inmarsat, said, “With this new initiative we are set to accelerate the roll out of IoT into remote areas of the world where the data points might be the most valuable. Key to this acceleration is the provision of innovative turnkey solutions that our ASPs are creating, along with Inmarsat’s reliable connectivity, to ensure that the IoT solution works wherever it is needed.”

Stephen Lynam, CEO, of MinFarm Tech, one of Inmarsat’s new ASPs, commented, “Joining Inmarsat’s ASP initiative has given us access to their global channel which has been key in gaining access to new markets. MinFarm Tech is dedicated to enabling LoRaWAN to work seamlessly over satellite networks.”

Andrew Coppin, managing director, Farmbot Monitoring Solutions, added, “It has the potential to improve significantly the management of critical water resources for farmers worldwide, resulting in tangible productivity gains, carbon reduction and ultimately more sustainable outcomes. We look forward to announcing the development of on-demand cameras for farmers over the coming months."