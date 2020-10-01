KT SAT launches world’s first satellite-5G router connectivity

Created: Thursday, 01 October 2020 07:25

KT SAT, the satellite-operated subsidiary of KT Corporation, South Korea’s largest telecommunications company, has shown the world’s first 5G hybrid router transmission technology at the SatelliteAsia 2020 exhibition

The technology for seamless connectivity between satellite and 5G was developed jointly by the KT Institute of Convergence Technology last November. The KT SAT presentations at the Global Expo also highlight the possibility of using satellites as communication backup networks and extending their use to broadcast communication.

The company hopes to strengthen its position as the world’s leading satellite operator by showcasing its satellite resources and technology during the event. South Korea’s sole satellite operator aims to secure a beach front for its global reach and expand its satellite communications business segment.

“Our participation in the SatelliteAsia online exposition this year opens a new page in global communication in a COVID-19 world,” KT SAT CEO Song Kyung-Min said. “In the years ahead, we at KT SAT will show our satellite technology prowess and enhance our status in the global market.”

SatelliteAsia is held annually as part of ConnecTechAsia, the largest broadcast communication exhibition in the Asia-Pacific region. KT SAT has been taking part in the exhibition held in Singapore since 2014. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s global gathering of major satellite operators is taking place online from 29 September to 1 October.