ORBCOMM’s launches satellite communication device

Created: Wednesday, 21 October 2020 06:27

ORBCOMM, a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, has launched the ST 2100, a satellite communications device that enables solution providers to easily add satellite connectivity to their IoT applications and expand to dual-mode connectivity in remote areas with limited cellular coverage

ORBCOMM’s robust and environmentally sealed ST 2100 is targeted for a number of vertical markets, including fleet management, shipping and utilities, including fixed and mobile assets.

ORBCOMM’s ST 2100 can be quickly and easily integrated into a wide range of IoT applications with minimal development. Solution providers may use the versatile ST 2100 to provide backup satellite connectivity or serve as the sole communication device where cellular networks are unavailable or unreliable, including areas with high network congestion. Power-efficient devices offer maximum reliability and security by allowing messages to be sent during temporary power loss.

The device also includes an integrated navigation module that enables global location data reporting to provide full visibility for industrial IoT solutions. In addition, over-the-air satellite updates enable the ST 2100 to receive updated firmware versions without having to send a technician to the site, saving time and money to enable new features.

The company's new device enables providers to deliver ubiquitous and affordable dual-mode connectivity to customers, along with enhanced communication reliability, improved asset visibility and access to new markets and geographies.

“The company is continuing to focus on dual-mode innovation as a major driver to growth, and we are pleased to launch our new ST 2100 for solution providers to cost-effectively add satellite connectivity to their IoT applications and quickly expand their market reach,” said Craig Malone, ORBCOMM’s executive vice-president of product development. “By leveraging ORBCOMM’s strength in satellite IoT, we have created a robust, satellite communications device that enhances the reliability, performance and longevity of asset tracking and monitoring solutions nearly anywhere in the world.”