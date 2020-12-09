Ovzon receives first order through Airbus

Ovzon has received an initial order for satellite services from an Airbus customer in the UK

The service lasts 12 months, and the delivery starts in February 2021.

Airbus Defence & Space is a leading integrator and provider of advanced secure satellite communication services and network management infrastructure.

Airbus delivers flexibility, resiliency and security for governments, militaries and international agencies with an end-to-end service offering that deliver the most comprehensive bandwidth and terminal portfolio combined with leading network services and solutions capabilities.

”We are excited to receive this first order from Airbus and proud to get their trust to deliver our high-end service. We look forward to continue build and expand our business with Airbus and their demanding customers”, said Magnus René, CEO of Ovzon.

Ovzon develops end-to-end solutions that meet the growing demand of mobile broadband connectivity for customers with high performance requirements.