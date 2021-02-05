Spacecom leading Africa’s communications revolution

Created: Friday, 05 February 2021 09:46

IMPROVATE, which connects between Israeli technology companies and governments, held its Communication Africa 2021 conference in collaboration with Spacecom, provider of a wide range of satellite-based communication services throughout Africa, the Middle East and Europe

The conference heard from government ministers and senior officials about the significant challenges faced by African nations in deploying nationwide government services and the importance of communications networks and connectivity as an enabler.

Spacecom’s services meet all the needs raised by the participants and provide African countries with full internet and communications coverage, enabling acceleration of state development, and improving services provided to citizens in all fields of life.

Spacecom CEO Dan Zajicek unveiled at the conference two advanced services for states, the NationSAT and the Digital Community Platform (DCP) which are based on the exclusive capabilities of the Amos-17 satellite and provide most sub-Saharan African countries with complete nationwide coverage, irrespective of location, and financing models that enable the immediate and long-term provision of services.

The Rt Hon Tony Blair, Executive Chairman of the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change and former Prime Minister of Great Britain and Northern Ireland was the keynote speaker. “I think that there will be enormous interest in Africa in how this satellite technology can help with connectivity and communication,” Blair said.

Zajicek further explained, “The communications that we provide are the broadest foundation for the development and progress of African nations. Spacecom has set a goal that every person in Africa will be able to connect to the internet and benefit from government services. We have made investments and we have deployed infrastructure; we have changed the equation. The challenge now is not necessarily a technological one but is also a question of decision making.”

IMPROVATE CEO Ronit Hasin Hochman noted, “The Amos satellite fleet paints the globe blue and white and now enables African countries as well to benefit from advanced communications that improve all areas of life. IMPROVATE is proud to help bring space technologies to Africa.”