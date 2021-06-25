Tecnotree wins digital transformation contract for five MTN African operations

Created: Friday, 25 June 2021 10:54

Tecnotree, a Finnish vendor of software to telecommunications service providers, has been selected for digital transformation project by MTN for five of their operations in the Africa region

As per the five-year contract, Tecnotree will deploy its Digital BSS Suite 5 in MTN Benin, MTN eSwatini, MTN Zambia, MTN South Sudan and MTN Cote d’Ivoire to help accelerate their business growth, increase agility and boost operational efficiency. Compliant with TM Forum standards, the Digital BSS suite five will enable MTN to rapidly deliver new and engaging cloud-based digital services to its customers across all its business processes and channels.

The project will be delivered digitally and will incorporate product software licensing, implementation, and post transformation services to support MTN’s Ambition 2025 initiative.

In addition, the multi-phased strategic transformation project will upgrade existing Tecnotree systems to the new state-of-the-art Tecnotree Digital Suite, consisting of over ten products, that are focused on both consumers and enterprises.