TinSky Connect offers Intelsat FlexMove for high-throughput satellite connectivity

Created: Wednesday, 07 July 2021 08:46

TinSky Connect Ltd is Now Offering Intelsat FlexMove, the industry-first land mobile managed service for ubiquitous, high-throughput satellite (HTS) connectivity

With FlexMove, TinSky Connect’s customers can easily connect to the internet, private data networks and cloud services from virtually anywhere in the world, including while on-the-move, or on-the-pause at a temporary site.

“With the Intelsat FlexMove service, we can help our customers quickly and easily deploy mission-critical communications and maintain a seamless connection to the people and applications they rely on,” said TinSky’s executive director, Alan Geldenhuys.

The “always-on” FlexMove connectivity solution from TinSky Connect is up to 20 times faster than current mobile satellite solutions (MSS) for a fraction of the cost. It offers global, multi-layered, redundant coverage that enables even the most data-intensive applications.

TinSky Connect is now offering FlexMove service plans that are sold by the gigabyte (GB). These plans are seamlessly integrated with a portfolio of qualified satellite terminals empowering even non-technical personnel to set-up and connect to the internet in just minutes. Service plans are designed for recurring, seasonal, occasional and, event-based use. Users can pool airtime and share data costs across multiple terminals, making FlexMove a cost-effective connectivity solution for organisations with large vehicle fleets and numerous remote locations.

FlexMove services for COTM applications use a flat-panel compact, vehicle-mounted satellite terminal that automatically acquires a connection and maintains communication while the vehicle is moving. The FlexMove COTP service uses a highly compact and portable satellite terminal with an automatic or assisted pointing function to connect to a satellite. Connectivity choices include a public internet connection or a private IP solution to access a customer’s network.