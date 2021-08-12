YahClick partners with GCES to provide satellite connectivity for 9mobile

YahClick, one of the leading satellite broadband services from global operator Yahsat, and its partner Hughes Network Systems, have signed a strategic partnership with Global Communications Extension Services Limited (GCES) to provide satellite connectivity for 9mobile, one of Nigeria’s leading mobile network operators

The collaboration is set to bring satellite connectivity to hundreds of cellular backhauling sites, delivering 9mobile with a reliable and robust means of rural connectivity across its entire Nigerian operation.

The introduction of satellite services within rural and unserved areas will also positively impact the economy of the country as it strengthens Nigeria’s policy of financial inclusion championed by the Central Bank of Nigeria. Money vendors operating Point of Sale (POS) services and other merchants in these areas will benefit from the availability of broadband connectivity and increased financial transactions resulting in greater profitability, therefore raising their standard of living.

YahClick and GCES will work to support 9mobile in providing its high-quality telecommunication services to individuals across Nigeria. With the addition of YahClick’s reliable satellite connectivity solutions, this partnership will ensure that citizens throughout the country have access to secure, affordable connectivity options nationwide.

Farhan Khan, CEO, YahClick, commented, “Our agreement unites three companies in working shoulder to shoulder to bridge the digital divide while enabling residents and businesses to realise their potential.”

Adamu Babadisa, chief technical officer of GCES, added, “This latest partnership will allow us at GCES to introduce 9mobile to the latest telecommunication applications, equipment and IT infrastructure we provide to help sustain their mobile network operations. This partnership will not only eliminate the barriers to mobile internet adoption within remote regions in Nigeria but also improves the citizens’ access to affordable devices, data plans and opportunities which arise from staying connected.”