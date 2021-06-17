Acronis and Team Qhubeka ASSOS announce cyber protection partnership

Acronis, a leading provider cyber protection, and Team Qhubeka ASSOS, Africa’s UCI WorldTour cycling team, have announced the official cyber protection partnership which will be supported by pan-European cloud services distributor, Resello

Through this partnership, Acronis and Resello will provide Team Qhubeka ASSOS with award-winning cyber protection technology.

Douglas Ryder, founder of Team Qhubeka ASSOS, said, “As a cycling team at the pinnacle of the sport we are a high-performance sporting organisation, but it’s our unique purpose that sets us apart as we race to change lives with bicycles.”

Ronan McCurtin, vice-president of Acronis for Europe, Turkey and Israel, added, “Professional cycling is a high-performance sport where the whole team has to work together to maximise results such as the victories achieved during the Giro d’Italia, just as cyber protection requires an integrated solution to provide superior protection. That is why we are very excited to welcome Resello as our latest Acronis #CyberFit Cloud Distribution Partner.”

Team Qhubeka ASSOS' long-standing partnership with the Qhubeka Charity and its #BicyclesChangeLives campaign ensures people in Africa move forward with the help of a bicycle, improving access to schools, clinics and jobs.

Harald Nuij, managing director at Resello, commented, “Qhubeka ASSOS uses their service course in The Netherlands as their base of operations from which they support their riders challenging for wins and achieving victories all over Europe. Similarly, as a pan-European cloud services distributor we support partners and their customers all over Europe in achieving success with data protection and cybersecurity solutions such as Acronis Cyber Cloud.”