BlackBerry unveils industry’s first UES solution for AI-powered cybersecurity

Created: Monday, 12 October 2020 08:12

BlackBerry Limited has announced BlackBerry Cyber Suite, the industry’s first, comprehensive, AI-powered Unified Endpoint Security (UES) solution to further BlackBerry’s leadership in AI

While other solutions on the market address only part of the cybersecurity challenge, BlackBerry Cyber Suite delivers security and Zero Trust with zero-touch end-user experience through a single console and offers end-to-end solutions with the widest range of AI-based security capabilities and visibility across mobile, desktop, apps and people. BlackBerry believes in a Prevent-First Security approach rather than a Detective and Response approach offered by others.

BlackBerry Cyber Suite consists of four products: BlackBerry Protect Desktop for Endpoint Protection (EPP), BlackBerry Optics for Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), newly introduced BlackBerry Protect Mobile for Mobile Threat Defense (MTD) and newly introduced BlackBerry Persona Desktop for User and Entity Behaviour Analytics (UEBA). Never before has the industry brought a more comprehensive and powerful solution together.

BlackBerry Cyber Suite provides cybersecurity for all devices – mobile and desktop – BYOD and corporate – managed and unmanaged. It can be used with any unified endpoint management (EMU) solution already in place or with none at all. When used with the EMU BlackBerry, it’s even more powerful.

“Organisations are looking for more effective methods to prevent advanced and emerging cybersecurity threats before they happen while reducing the complexity of detecting and responding to them when they occur,” said Billy Ho, executive vice-president of BlackBerry Spark. “With the global shift to a remote workforce, the diverse nature of users with multiple devices, and the increasing risk of mobile attacks, it’s ever more critical for organisations to have full visibility into all endpoint activity across the infrastructure.”