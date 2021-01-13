D-Link strengthens their cybersecurity with IEC 62443-4-1 industry security standard

Created: Wednesday, 13 January 2021 06:00

D-Link has announced their official implementation of the IEC 62443-4-1 industry security standard, which was certified by internationally recognised certification organisation TÜV NORD

D-Link develops all products with strict security processes integrated into the product life cycle from design and development to testing and implementation.

To further enhance product security, D-Link has adopted the IEC 62443-4-1 standard, Product Security Development Life-Cycle Requirements, which specifies process requirements for the secure development of products used in industrial automation and control systems, including the development environment, supply chain, and delivery process.

The life-cycle includes the security requirements definition, design, implementation, verification and validation, management, and product end-of-life.

“The networking industry has seen an exponential increase in the number of cyberattacks over the last decade,” explained Mark Chen, president, D-Link. “This certification marks an important milestone in D-Link’s ongoing commitment to data privacy and user security.”

Jack Yeh, vice-president of Greater China and general manager of Taiwan, TÜV NORD, personally conducted the certification ceremony alongside attendees, the president and the compliance solutions director of onward security. Onward security is a leading security assessment solutions provider and D-Link’s security consulting partner who has supported D-Link since 2015 with product security testing, establishing product safety development systems, as well as the IEC standard implementation.