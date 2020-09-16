Ericsson unveils integrated Packet Core Firewall to boost 5G core security

Created: Wednesday, 16 September 2020 09:06

With the launch of the cloud-native Ericsson Packet Core Firewall, Ericsson is advancing 5G core network security for communications service providers (CSPs)

Core network security is a significant factor in the planning of CSPs as it pursues innovative new business opportunities powered by 5G and emerging technologies.

Ericsson’s new solution, part of the Ericsson 5G platform, aims to enable CSPs to pursue those opportunities not only through the best security capabilities of the packet core network but also in the most cost-effective way for their business.

The Ericsson Packet Core Firewall solution is integrated with the Ericsson Packet Core Gateway into Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G core offering, powered by advanced security technology from A10 Networks. The solution also supports edge computing and end-to-end network slicing.

According to Ericsson, the cloud-native offering is optimised to scale with user plane to the edge of the network to cater for secure core network 5G use cases. By protecting the core network of a communications service provider, including sensitive service provider data and customer data, the solution secures 5G service availability.

Patrick Donegan, founder and principal analyst, HardenStance, said, “Telecom operators need to think differently about how they implement security with a 5G Core. Ericsson’s Packet Core Gateway together with Packet Core Firewall integrates user plane and security functions in a single Cloud-native Network Function (CNF).

“This allows significant TCO savings and is well optimised for edge use cases. It also enables automated, closed-loop, threat mitigation independent of transport equipment vendor.”

Dhrupad Trivedi, CEO and board chair, A10 Networks, said, “Mobile operators are transitioning to more cloud-native and distributed architectures to support 5G. This increases the critical need for security and network availability. The Ericsson Packet Core Firewall powered by A10 Networks is ready for cloud-native deployments and addresses the evolving business needs for operators.”