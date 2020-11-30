ESET to showcase new products at Gitex Technology Week 2020

Global cybersecurity vendor, ESET has announced that it will showcase its latest technology solutions at Gitex Technology Week 2020

ESET will demonstrate a series of newly launched products, such as ESET Cloud Office Security, ESET Remote workforce offer, and ESET Targeted Attack Protection at its booth.

Demes Strouthos, general manager of ESET Middle East, said, “We’re looking forward to the show as it will be first live in-person event of that scale in the UAE. ESET has been part of Gitex for past several years and it has always provided us with the perfect platform to showcase our solutions to the enterprises in the region that can benefit from the adoption of our products and solutions.”

“Innovation and ingenuity have been the hallmarks of our solutions and this year at Gitex, we will be launching new products that offer unmatched performance and highest level of security to the users,” he added.

ESET will also be running a series of webinars and online engagements on other virtual platforms to highlight new features and advantage of its new products and solutions. “We will also share our product roadmap for the year 2021 with our partners and customers, so that we can align with their business and cybersecurity strategies for the next year,” Mr Demes Strouthos added.

ESET protects over 110 million users across 200 countries and territories globally.

ESET will be located at booth no. H2-B30 in Hall 2, Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai