Global digital security control market to reach US$40.22bn by 2027

Created: Thursday, 21 January 2021 07:45

Global digital security control market accounted for US$13.15bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$40.22bn by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period, according to a new report by ResearchAndMarkets

High-level safety attains by biometric technologies and extensive information security growth are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, they require for high-priced and difficult tools are hampering the market growth.

Digital security control essentially deals with the protection and safety of an individual’s digital identification and other types of interactions that are being carried out in the world of digitalisation. It is the network or a type of Internet equivalent of individual physical identity. Digital security comprises dissimilar tools used to safeguard the physical identity of the subscriber, assets, and the technology in the mobile and online world.

Based on the hardware, the smart card segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to its heavy existence in the online payment segment which proposes superior security by limiting the security risk.

By geography, North America will have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for digital security systems in the telecommunication and internet security industry in this region. Increasing demand in commercial, industrial, transportation, and mobile security industries would provide the market growth in this region.

Some of the major players profiled in the digital security control Market include 3M, Fireeye, Inc, Gemalto NV, HID Global (Actividentity, Inc.), Morpho S.A.S (Safran), NEC Corporation, Oberthur Technologies, RSA Security LLC, Safenet, Inc and Vasco Data Security International, Inc.

