Liquid Telecom unveils its cybersecurity unit to offer digital security solutions

Created: Thursday, 10 September 2020 09:10

Liquid Telecom, a pan-African telecommunications Group, has unveiled its cybersecurity unit that offers end-to-end managed services for digital security solutions

The offer is designed to protect customers at every intersection of their digitally transformed business including network, people and systems, revolutionising the approach to cybersecurity.

Cybersecurity is a real and imminent threat to companies and their end-users, as the survey commissioned by Liquid Telecom in August 2020 highlighted.

IT decision-makers across Africa have been asked for their insights into cybersecurity trends, with 57% of those surveyed reporting increased threats during the COVID-19 pandemic period.

And while many employees are returning to work across the continent, organisations embrace a hybrid model of digital and on-site work. As such, there are growing concerns about data security, shadow IT and the financial consequences of a security breach.

To address these growing concerns, Liquid Telecom has streamlined and enhanced its cybersecurity offers into one unit. The offer is designed to address the major concerns of IT decision-makers by effectively securing businesses to increase productivity.

Although many African firms already have some level of protection, this safeguard may not be designed to protect an organisation at all levels of its operation. With 71% of survey respondents confirming that they are using cloud-based services, there is an urgent need of a solution to secure the network, cloud and desktop. Separating the cloud, network and security not only poses an increased risk to businesses but also increases expenditure.

Liquid Telecom releasing its end-to-end solution is not only well-timed but also covers all aspects of security working together seamlessly, decreasing the opportunity for breaches and risks. According to the research, 83% of the respondents are putting an increased focus on cybersecurity this year.