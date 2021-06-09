Robust growth in network security and data centre appliances market rises by 9% in Q1 2021

According to a published report from Dell’Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data centre IT industries, nearly US$18bn network security and data centre appliance market experienced robust growth as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to loosen its grip

Mauricio Sanchez, research director, Network Security and Data Centre Appliances, said, “This quarter’s growth reflects increasing enterprise confidence and the need to invest in critical network-based security technologies. While the worst of the pandemic appears behind us, we are tracking the effects of the chip crunch. We estimate an impact of US$300mn in Q1 2021 caused by some product lead times tripling to eighteen weeks.”

Additional highlights from the Q1 2021 network security and data centre appliance quarterly report:

• Web application firewall maintained strong growth by shooting up 27% year-over-years (Y/Y), driven by the continued priority to protect internet-facing web apps.

• Firewall revenue accelerated 14% Y/Y. By comparison, a year ago, growth was just three%

• Architecture rose 18% Y/Y as enterprises continued to focus on moving away from legacy VPN architectures.