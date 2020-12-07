South Africa: Blue Prism intelligent automation now available in AWS Marketplace

Created: Monday, 07 December 2020 06:29

Automation specialist Blue Prism has announced the availability of Blue Prism intelligent automation software in the AWS Marketplace, giving Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Blue Prism customers another avenue for cloud automation

The listing includes Blue Prism on an Amazon Machine Image (AMI) instance with a set number of digital workers, plus connectors for Amazon Textract, Amazon Rekognition, and Amazon Comprehend machine learning capabilities. This enhanced collaboration builds on the company’s existing relationship with AWS and underscores Blue Prism’s cloud-first smart automation strategy.

“This AWS Marketplace offering makes it easy for customers to add digital workers with embedded AWS machine learning skills to their intelligent automation arsenal, quickly deploy on AWS, and leverage consolidated billing through their AWS enterprise agreements,” said Linda Dotts, chief partner strategy officer at Blue Prism.

“Customers can easily purchase from AWS Marketplace and continue their intelligent automation journey with just a click of a button, spinning up digital workers as needed – and without the worries or incremental cost of setting up underlying infrastructure.”

The Blue Prism offering in AWS Marketplace gives customers an easy way to purchase digital worker licenses and start automating faster via AWS. It includes:

-Blue Prism Enterprise license for either 1, 3, or 5 digital workers for one year, plus the ability to add more as needed. Digital workers come equipped with embedded AWS machine learning capabilities, including:

-Amazon Comprehend: A natural language processing (NLP) service that uses machine learning to find insights and relationships in text.

-Amazon Rekognition: A service that makes it easy to add image and video analysis to users’ applications using proven, highly scalable, deep learning technology that requires no machine learning expertise to use.

-Amazon Textract: A fully managed machine learning service that automatically extracts printed text, handwriting, and other data from scanned documents that goes beyond simple optical character recognition (OCR) to identify, understand, and extract data from forms and tables.

-Access to resources, tutorials, and training materials that demonstrate work queues and possible automations. Users just need an AWS account to get started.