Spectrami partners with OneSpan to deliver digital identity and anti-fraud solutions

Created: Friday, 16 October 2020 07:17

Spectrami, the primary cybersecurity Value-Added Distributor (VAD) in the META region, has announced that it will distribute the full range of OneSpan digital identity and anti-fraud solutions in Egypt

OneSpan, a specialist in remote banking security, enables companies to deploy identity verification, authentication, mobile security, fraud prevention, e-signature and more flexibly, either together or as stand-alone solutions. Through this partnership, Spectrami will help prevent identity fraud and provide Egyptian companies with secure digital journeys in financial services, government and healthcare.

As companies continue to shift to providing services remotely, the opportunities for digital fraud are also increasing. Spectrami’s partnership with OneSpan helps secure digital identities and protect organisations and their data against digital fraud.

Anand Choudha, CEO at Spectrami, said, “No bshould be left unchecked. With an increase in online transactions and digital transformation, it is more important than ever. It is crucial to safeguard every aspect of the company’s brand, including the identity of its stakeholders and their position within the company’s network. With OneSpan, we’re sure that this issue can be dealt with easily. With the ease of deployment offered by a cloud-based solution, it will certainly make it easier for our customers to know that their networks can not be penetrated by any form of identity theft.”

Spectrami will work closely with OneSpan to provide sales and technical support, knowledge transfer, skills upgrades and ensure the availability of OneSpan’s entire suite of digital identity and anti-fraud solutions to its channel partners across Egypt.

Charbel Diab, managing director, the Middle East at OneSpan, commented, “OneSpan uses new technologies, including facial recognition, identity verification, behavioural biometrics and artificial intelligence, which provide convenience and the highest level of fraud protection for businesses and financial service providers worldwide.

“Our partnership with Spectrami reflects the global adoption of our digital identity and anti-fraud solutions, due to their success in scaling up to protect against the increasing number of threats posed by the pandemic.”