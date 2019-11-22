Facebook hosts its first ‘Facebook iD8 Nairobi’

Facebook has hosted its first ‘Facebook iD8 Nairobi’ conference aimed at celebrating and growing the tech ecosystem across Africa

Facebook brought together more than 400 developers, startups and businesses from across sub-Saharan Africa for the conference.

As part of its effort to create opportunities for innovation, community building and education throughout the continent, “Facebook iD8 Nairobi” created a space for developers and startups to showcase and celebrate talent from across the continent while sharing their developer journey.

Highlights from the conference and activities included:

-A keynote speech from Emeka Afigbo, Facebook’s global head of developer programmes, highlighted Facebook’s plan in partnership with Andela to train and equip thousands of developers from its developer circles across 10 countries in Africa with technical and non-technical skills in 2020. This follows Facebook’s successful three-month training programme with Andela across Nigeria and Kenya in 2019.

-A career fair - aimed at connecting this year’s top developers from Facebook’s and Andela’s three-month training programme in Nigeria and Kenya with employment opportunities through meet ups with potential employers.

-The 2019 Facebook SSA Developer Circle Leads Summit, bought together 60 developer circle leaders, who represented 45 circles in 17 countries across the continent in a two-day networking event.

Facebook iD8 Nairobi also highlighted the latest insights from Facebook, with new technologies and products for attendees to build and experiment with, and programmes to help them at any stage of their journey.

There were hands-on demonstrations and discussions with Facebook product experts who provided guidance and help to unlock challenges developers face in their development process. The conference also provided an opportunity for developers and startups to learn how technology such as AR/VR, messaging and open source can offer tangible solutions for businesses in Africa.