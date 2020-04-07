FHH establishes US$1mn COVID-19 relief fund to aid MENA communities

Created: Tuesday, 07 April 2020 08:19

Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH), leading wellness groups and manufacturers of hygienic paper products, has set up a US$1mn relief fund to provide aid to the Middle East and North African communities it serves

The multi-faceted fund has been set up to benefit those most in need in the region during the current COVID-19 crisis. The relief fund is enabling FHH to expedite the supply of necessary hygienic and sterilised products for senior citizens, as well as proprietary N95-grade ‘Fine Guard’ masks for essentials workers, and cash donations to support governments and local and regional charities mainly among the communities in which FHH operates including the UAE, Jordan, Egypt, KSA, and Morocco.

Among its many efforts to provide aid and combat the spread of the virus, FHH has coordinated with organisations including the Red Crescent in the UAE to donate a container full of sterilised products. FHH has also supported the Jordanian government and security agencies through the donation of Fine Guard mask and sterilised products, and in Morocco, FHH has donated 150,000 tissue, toilet roll and kitchen towel products to the authorities.

“As a wellness group that is built on valuing and promoting consumer health and well-being, FHH takes its responsibility to our communities and wider society very seriously,” said James Michael Lafferty, FHH’s CEO. “In the wake of the global pandemic, having access to effective hygiene products has never been more important. As a major producer of the latest anti-viral face mask, Fine Guard, and the world’s only sterilised tissues, we are determined to do all we can to aid hygiene efforts in our communities.”

The manufacture and supply of the group’s recently launched N95 Fine Guard mask will play a major role in relief efforts, with FHH aiming to alleviate rising demand among essential workers. The mask, which incorporates patented Livinguard technology from Switzerland, sterilises air passing through it, effectively neutralising bacteria, viruses and fungi on a molecular level, a feature which is vitally important to the health and safety of the teams directly working against the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“In this time of global crisis, it is crucial that those who are in a position to help, do their part to contribute towards the control of this pandemic. FHH is part of the solution to the COVID-19 crisis and we are committed to protecting the health and wellness of communities across the MENA region. FHH will continue to do everything in its power to help stifle the spread of the virus and protect public health and wellness,” Lafferty added.