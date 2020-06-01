South Africa’s Mama Money partners with Western Union for global expansion

Western Union, a provider in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, and Mama Money, a growing international money transfer company, have partnered to enable Mama Money customers to send money to their family around the world through Western Union’s Global Network

This collaboration will equip Mama Money's more than 500,000 South African customers to send money from their smartphones for payout to billions of bank accounts in over 100 countries around the world or cash at Western Union Agent locations across more than 200 countries and territories.

Within the Mama Money app, customers can pay for transactions through direct transfers from their bank accounts or through a vast cash-in network at all major retailers in South Africa.

The open platform strategy of Western Union empowers other brands to move money and enable cross-border international money movement in minutes1 by leveraging their core cross-border assets – including global settlement capabilities, compliance, operations, network, and technology systems.

Nicolas Vonthron, chief operating officer at Mama Money, said, “Western Union’s robust and reliable network coupled with Mama Money’s easy-to-use and reliable digital service, is a highly strategic partnership with massive potential for tapping into a broader remittance market especially for the unbanked population.”

Mohamed Touhami El Ouazzani, regional vice-president, Africa, Western Union, commented, “Western Union is excited to work with Mama Money to connect customers with their loved ones around the world. Innovative collaborations such as these will continue to shape global business models while enhancing customer experience and retaining their loyalty.”

“It is an integration of our strengths as we continue to drive connections by enabling enterprises to scale their business offerings worldwide, leveraging our money movement platform,” added Ouazzani.

The mobile application from Mama Money enables customers to register quickly using their phones and submit their ID, passport, refugee status or asylum documents via the app. Once registered in the app, customers can then start sending money to their family abroad, which takes 24 hours to get approved.

Mama Money has partnered with every major South African retailer, making it easy for customers to pay at more than 60,000 cash-in points such as any national Shoprite or Pick N Pay. Mama Money payments can also be accepted by small business owners with a Flash or Selpal device, making it even easier for customers who may not have access to a major retailer.