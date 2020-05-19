Telkom Kenya launches telemedicine service Dial Daktari

Telkom in partnership with Valentis Health, a doctor-founded healthcare service providing telemedicine, has launched a medical consultancy service Dial Daktari

The service will give Telkom customers access via their phones to licensed doctors on board. This service will enable patients to observe physical distance, as stipulated by health authorities during this pandemic, and to mitigate the risk of infection from person to person.

Telkom customers will be using a toll-free number, 0800-221-011 to access that service. If a prescription is required, the doctor will issue one and send it directly to one of the various partnering pharmacies, or to the patient directly.

Dial Daktari will make references for further investigations to specialists or laboratories. Dial Daktari will facilitate the dispatch of an ambulance to the patient in emergency situations for further assessment and transfer to a hospital.

A teleconsultation will cost Telkom customers US$4.22 (KSh. 450), payable via T-Kash Paybill Number 144563.

The Valentis Health App, in addition to telephone consultations, will allow patients to track symptoms, communicate with doctors through text, and also through video consultations. In this time, with mental health becoming a growing and increasing concern, Dial Daktari has a counseling team to assist patients with acute stress and anxiety.

Don OTHORO, the founder and CEO of Valentis Health, said, “The integration of online and offline healthcare means that our doctors are able to deliver seamless consultations, just as they would in person.”

“With the COVID - 19 crisis and mandatory physical distancing guidelines, patients have been asked to avoid unnecessary visits to health care facilities where they may put themselves or others at risk of infection. With this in mind, telemedicine has become an integral part of primary health care, enabling patients to seek medical attention for non COVID-medical conditions as well as enquire about possible COVID symptoms.”

Mugo KIBATI, Telkom’s CEO, said, “Technology will continue to play an integral part in the lives of Kenyans, more so now that it is enabling them to make the switch to conducting their affairs, virtually, from home: working from home, distance learning, virtual socialisation and now even getting to have medical consultation via phone.

“As a corporate citizen, we at Telkom chose to continue focusing our corporate social interventions and partnerships on areas such as these, where our core service will have a direct and immediate impact during this time.”