Tigo Tanzania simplifies mobile money services across East Africa region

Created: Wednesday, 22 April 2020 10:54

Tanzania’s leading digital lifestyle company, Tigo Tanzania, has launched a service that allows all Tigo Pesa customers to send and receive cash on their mobile money wallets from M-PESA in Kenya, MTN in Uganda and MTN and Airtel in Rwanda

The service now ensures that Tigo Pesa customers are connected to all major mobile money services across the East African region a move that will grow transactions for cross-border remittance users.

Angelica Pesha, Tigo Tanzania’s acting CEO for Mobile Financial Services (MFS), said, “This new service between the four countries further cements how Tigo adapts to its customers’ needs with digital solutions and it also means that the benefits of mobile money can be extended to cross-border trade, allowing businesses and families to transfer money quickly and securely in East Africa. This partnership further cements our position as a provider of choice for mobile financial services and we believe this venture will increase the number of transactions for cross-border remittance users.”

“To send money to the different services, Tigo Pesa customers can dial *150*01# on their mobile phones, select send money, send out of the country, select either Kenya, Uganda or Rwanda,” explained Pesha.

Stephen Mutana MTN Uganda general manager mobile financial services, commented, “To be able to make our wide network available to customers across the East African region, this is testimony to our continued drive to extend affordable, reliable, secure financial services to not only our customers in Uganda, but to all people in the region.”

Jidia Gasana from Airtel Rwanda said, “This partnership between Safaricom, MTN, Airtel and Tigo Tanzania will enable us meet the growing demand for cross border transactions within East Africa. M-PESA has been the preferred International Money Transfer choice for many Kenyans who find the service fast, safe, affordable and convenient.”