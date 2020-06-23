Azercosmos connecting Africa to the world

Created: Tuesday, 23 June 2020 06:16

Azercosmos, the premier satellite operator in both Azerbaijan and South Caucasus, has always given high priority to the African region

Today, the whole continent has access to broadband connectivity over C- and Ku-band coverages of Azerspace-1 and Azerspace-2 satellites. The market is provided with highly reliable DTH transmission, Occasional Use services, new brand satellite connectivity, data services with low latency – all at competitive prices.

Azercosmos delivers satellite-based applications and vertical solutions such as live feed connectivity, video contribution, video distribution, data connectivity, Internet connectivity and voice connection solutions to its customers in Africa.

Over the past few years, Azercosmos has signed many partnership agreements with leading companies from the African market, including but not limited to Africa’s largest Internet provider INTERSAT, Tanzania’s Azam TV, Nigeria’s TSTV, and many others.

These contracts have created opportunities for Africa to receive secure and personalised satellite connectivity and get connected to the European, Middle Eastern and Asian countries. Technical excellence is another benefit that Azercosmos’ customers enjoy.

Beverley Silwalivhathu, operations manager at Telemedia (Pty.) Ltd, said, “We have never had a problem with Azercosmos when it came to time; we send a request and in five minutes, we have the frequencies. I would recommend Azercosmos to anyone because their staff are friendly and efficient.”

The company offers sustainable and reliable services in Africa since 2013 by delivering connectivity to two-thirds (2/3) of the continent. The company’s telecommunication satellites play an important role as a gateway in a joint space that connects countries of Europe, Asia, and Africa. The company said it is optimistic about opportunities for increased satellite usage in Africa and strive to be part of this momentum via building further mutually beneficial collaborations.

Azercosmos provides satellite-delivered communication and Earth Observation services to its customers in the public and private sectors. It aims to provide personalised solutions based on cutting-edge technologies, and keeping customised excellence at the heart of the organisation, capacity leasing, broadcasting, telecommunication, and teleport services are amongst the high-quality and reliable services offered by Azercosmos.

Azercosmos’ telecommunication satellites provide communication, broadband, broadcast solutions and services to clients and partners in Europe, MENA, Central and South Asia, and African regions.

For more information, please, visit www.azercosmos.com