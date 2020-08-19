Trend Micro announces protection for emerging 5G private networks and edge computing

Trend Micro, a cybersecurity solutions provider, has announced its upcoming mobile network security solution

This solution will accelerate digital innovation at the network edge by offering comprehensive network and endpoint protection for a new era of IoT and 5G private networks.

Service providers and system integrators are increasingly using shared and unlicensed products to build private mobile networks for their enterprise customers—driving new 5G and IoT-powered business opportunities at the edge.

“From shopping malls to airports and smart factories to enterprise campuses, private networks are emerging as an increasingly popular way to deliver business-critical applications at the network edge. However, the sheer complexity involved can create dangerous security gaps,” said Akihiko Omikawa, executive vice-president of IoT security for Trend Micro. “Trend Micro leveraged its decades of cross-functional cybersecurity experience to create Mobile Network Security, a comprehensive platform for protecting cellular networks and distrusted IoT devices.”

Private networks are a natural choice for many enterprises, offering the prospect of low latency, low interference and high-security environments. However, CISOs are challenged by a lack of in-house skills capable of combining expertise in information technology (IT), operation technology (OT) and communication technology (CT) security.

The answer is Trend Micro Mobile Network Security, which is comprised of two major elements:

Network Protection (Trend Micro Virtual Network Function Suite): Built on the ETSI NFV framework to offer high-performance, low-latency virtualized network security across 4G/5G/NB-IoT/CAT-M. Network Protection offers north-south protection to secure all mobile and IoT devices on the private network and east-west protection to secure network traffic between edge computing apps and network segments. It features access control, virtual patching, intrusion prevention, URL filtering, malicious site/botnet C&C/malicious device blocking, app control and more.

Endpoint Protection: Comprehensive endpoint security for IoT devices provided in two form factors — physical SIM card and software Java applet. Endpoint Protection provides device whitelisting, geofencing, firmware integrity, IMSI/IMEI lockdown, zero touch provisioning, mutual authentication, on-demand TLS key generation, device isolation, data encryption, blockchain crypto and more.