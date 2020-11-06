Azuri announces next-generation PayGo Solar TV

Azuri Technologies, the first company to launch a complete pay-as-you-go solar TV package in Kenya, has announced its latest generation of PayGo solar-powered TV, the TV400

The product combines a solar power system with a double-battery size of existing Azuri products with a new, highly efficient 32” TV, which enables viewing throughout the day and at least 10 hours at night, providing the company’s first ‘always on’ TV system.

As the market has matured, TV has become an increasingly important home appliance, especially in the period when schools were closed due to COVID-19 restrictions. Demand for TV systems spiked in 2020 as customers sought access to the new educational content that is being broadcast on the satellite TV system.

Now with an 80W solar panel and a 160Wh LFP battery with an expected life of more than 10 years before service, the TV400 system comes with two high-power tube lights, two spotlights, a rechargeable radio, a rechargeable torch and an extra chargeable USB phone for smartphones.

The system also includes a satellite dish and a subscription package to Zuku Smart offering over 55 channels including all local content plus an EDU channel featuring National Curriculum content, BBC and National Geographic documentary channels, Movies, Music and Religious programmes.

Simon Bransfield-Garth, CEO of Azuri, said, “We are hugely excited to launch ‘always on’ TV to off-grid households. The ability to watch TV whenever you like, even where the grid and terrestrial TV is not present is closing the gap between rural and urban communities and bringing essential content including educations channels at an affordable price.”

Jane Marriott, British High commissioner to Kenya, said, “How we rebuild from COVID-19 will set the course for our economies, and our world, for a generation. Kenya needs to seize this opportunity to create a clean, resilient economy that is fit for the future, creating jobs that will last. We have put a clean and resilient recovery from COVID-19 at the heart of our partnership in Kenya, strengthened by cutting edge British innovation from companies like Azuri who are helping to expand clean energy in rural areas.”