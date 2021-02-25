AEB and EBC channels exclusively broadcast via Ethiosat

Global content connectivity solution provider SES has announced that the Ethiosat platform is now broadcasting all channels of the Association of Ethiopian Broadcasters (AEB) and the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC) exclusively, including many of Ethiopia’s most popular channels such as EBS, ETV News and FANA TV

The variety of lifestyle, news, sport and educational channels – more than 90 channels, out of which 21 are in high definition (HD) – from 57 degrees East, offers unmatched quality and convenience previously not experienced by Ethiopians.

In December 2020, the Ethiopian government announced that all satellite TV channels should be moved to SES’s NSS-12 satellite so that Ethiosat can meet the local TV audiences’ desire for local and international news and entertainment channels while fuelling growth in the Ethiopian media sector.

Since then, the AEB and the EBC have had their members migrate their TV channels and broadcast them from one orbital position rather than have their viewers navigate through a multitude of foreign channels.

To support this migration, SES, through its established Elevate Installer Training programme, and supported by local partners Ethiopian Broadcasting Authority (EBA) and Ethiopian Science and Space Institution (ESSTI), has carried out daily training sessions. As a result, there are now 20,000 certified installers from all regions across Ethiopia who are equipped to help Ethiopian viewers repoint their dishes and continue to watch their favourite local channels without any disruption.

“Repointing dishes for millions of TV households across Ethiopia is not an easy feat, and it’s only possible when we have committed partners such as SES. It has taken us slightly less than two months to get our members’ channels moved to Ethiosat via SES’s satellite, and we are pleased with the progress of repointing the antennas so far,” said Amman Fissehazion, chairman of AEB.

“Our commitment to our local partners in Ethiopia has never been stronger. In an incredibly short time frame, together with our local partners, we have managed to train 20,000 installers and have all AEB and EBC channels now broadcast exclusively from Ethiosat,” said Steve Collar, CEO at SES.