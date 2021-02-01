Brave Generation Academy opening new educational hubs across Africa

The Brave Generation Academy, a disruptive approach to education that will change the course of schooling, is looking for people with the passion to make the difference to become partners in opening new educational hubs across Africa

With an online curriculum that is recognised by the world's leading universities as the gold standard of international education, the Brave Generation Academy has a network of hubs that integrate with the community and democratise education for their learners.

Opening a Brave Hub is an opportunity to combine profit with purpose by having a ground-breaking business model that will allow for profit while helping young people to find their passion and talent from an early age, so they can stand out and do amazing things.

“Technology is changing education in dynamic and positive ways. Students now have access to a wide range of tools that fundamentally changes where, when and how they learn. Not all educational models embrace these innovations so it's important to understand how exactly technology is changing education for the better, and whether it would be beneficial for your child. What we are really offering our partners is an opportunity to change Africa, one student at a time,” said Brave Generation Academy founder, Tim Vieira.

For those who want to create an impact in their communities and are up for the challenge of opening a new hub in their cities, the Brave Generation Academy will provide full support and guidance throughout the whole process, offering a tailor-made solution for each initiative.