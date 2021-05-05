Nigerian TV channel expands with PlayBox Neo Broadcast Playout System

Created: Wednesday, 05 May 2021 07:52

PlayBox Neo has announced the completion of a broadcast playout system for a globally active evangelical TV channel based in Lagos, Nigeria

The system was chosen and integrated by E & E Solutions which operates from administrative headquarters in Abuja and technical facilities in Lagos.

“PlayBox Neo's channel-in-a-box approach proved ideal for this project,” comments E & E's CEO Dhileep Meyyappan. “It is configured with all the facilities required for channel branding, content scheduling, storage and fully automated transmission. The entire playout process is handled within a 3 RU AirBox Neo-20 server including 6 terabytes of RAID-protected storage, TitleBox Neo-20 graphics management software and a SafeBox Neo-20 content replication module.

“As well as being operator friendly, PlayBox Neo-20 servers are straightforward to install and integrate with third-party production and distribution equipment. PlayBox Neo-20 systems are also highly scalable as extra channels are easily accommodated if or when needed. Additional CIAB modules can be integrated relatively quickly or supplemented at very short notice by Cloud2TV running as on premises software or cloud software-as-a-service.

“Future-proofing was a further reason for recommending PlayBox Neo. AirBox Neo-20 supports multiple playout resolutions, giving broadcasters the freedom to transmit whatever combination of SD, HD and 4K UHD is most appropriate to their current transmission strategy. Customers also have the option of subscribing to latest-generation software updates, adding extra refinements during the lifetime of each system.”

PlayBox Neo's CEO Pavlin Rahnev stated, “AirBox Neo-20 continues to be an aspirational choice for broadcasters throughout the world and for system integrators commissioned to create new-start-up channels or to upgrade existing facilities.”