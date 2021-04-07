Yellowfin unveils customer portal facility for Digital Planet customers

Created: Wednesday, 07 April 2021 07:39

Yellowfin, one of the global providers of data analytics software, has launched a self-service customer portal facility at South African B2B enterprise hub, Digital Planet

Delivered through local Yellowfin distributors, AIGS Insights, and incorporating Exasol’s high performance analytics database, Digital Planet’s enhanced customer offering is expected to deliver market leading business intelligence capability to local enterprises, enabling a ‘levelling up’ in digital capability for its customers, with enhanced data-driven decision making, improved data literacy, multiple operational efficiencies and the ability to compete on a global scale.

Through Yellowfin’s data analytics capability, Digital Planet is set to improve the performance of its growing reporting environment, giving access to the latest data-related services and reporting tools to its customers. In addition to this, it is set to further optimise Digital Planet’s data warehouse costs and refresh performance from hours to minutes and Exasol’s analytics database will enable predictable costs and faster performance.

Dominic Albrecht, head of analytics, Digital Planet, said, “Yellowfin will play an important role in driving our educated workforce to use self-service reporting and analytics capabilities, in order to drive better decision making.”

Geoff Sheppard, vice-president sales EMEA, Yellowfin, commented, “Powered by Yellowfin’s market-leading analytics suite, Digital Planet customers will be able to access mission-critical business insights.”

Commenting on this, Jurgen Fleiss, head of cloud alliances at Exasol, said, “By using Exasol to power their data analytics, Digital Planet can now offer its customers faster and easier access to the insights they need to make truly data-driven decisions.”