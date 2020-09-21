Facebook announces new office in Lagos, Nigeria

Facebook has announced that it will open its second office on the African continent, in Lagos, Nigeria

The office, which is expected to become operational in H2 2021, will house various teams, including sales, partnerships, policy, communications and engineers, serving the continent from across the company.

Ime Archibong, Facebook’s head of new product experimentation, said, “All across Africa we see immense talent in the tech ecosystem, and I’m proud that with the upcoming opening of our new office, we’ll be building products for the future of Africa, and the rest of the world, with Africans at the helm. We look forward to contributing further to the African tech ecosystem.”

Facebook has made a number of investments across the continent since the opening of its first office in 2015, aimed at supporting and growing the technology ecosystem, expanding and providing reliable connectivity infrastructures, and helping businesses grow locally, regionally and globally.

These investments are:

-The recent rollout of its SMB Grants programme in Nigeria and South Africa, aimed at supporting more than 900 businesses by providing a combination of cash and ad credits to help small businesses as they rebuild from COVID.

-The development of 2Africa, the world’s largest subsea cable project that will deliver much-needed Internet capacity and reliability across large parts of Africa and

-The ongoing training programmes across the continent which support various communities including students, SMBs, digital creatives, female entrepreneurs, start-ups and developers.