Telecom Egypt to build Egypt’s largest international data centre

Created: Monday, 23 November 2020 09:18

Telecom Egypt, Egypt’s first integrated telecom operator and one of the largest subsea cable operators in the region, has announced the construction of Egypt’s largest international data centre facility

Expected to be commissioned at the beginning of 2021 with access to all the global submarine cable systems that land in Egypt, the new data centre will be the first in the country to have an uptime institute certified in the design, construction and operational sustainability categories.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the economy, the construction of the new facility has not been affected and is proceeding according to plan. The facility also received a Tier III design certification from the uptime institute a few months ago, following a rigorous assessment of all aspects of the data centre and its operations.

Telecom Egypt’s new data centre is very well connected to all 10 Mediterranean and Red Sea subsea landing stations, providing access to more than 60 countries around the globe. Acquiring Tier III Design Certification guarantees that customers of Telecom Egypt will receive the highest level of availability and technical resilience.

In addition, Telecom Egypt’s new data centre is characterised by an enhanced placement service and a higher level of redundancy with the ability to expand to meet growing placement needs. This will further contribute to the development of sustainability features that reduce rising energy costs and are closely aligned with international standards.

The facility’s capabilities target organisations that value premium data centre services and consider risk management and lower latency as benchmarks when it comes to selecting data centres. This facility can house up to 2,000 racks over a four Colo Modular Facilities Campus.

This certification demonstrates the clear focus and commitment of Telecom Egypt to transform Egypt into a global digital hub. The new data centre is located in a smart village in western Cairo where many multinational and local companies, government agencies, financial institutions, educational institutions and research and development centres are located.

This project coincides with the country’s efforts to accelerate the development of Egypt’s ICT infrastructure and digital services and to contribute to regional digital transformation.