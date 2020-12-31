Trackimo to establish presence in UAE after Gitex success story

Created: Thursday, 31 December 2020 06:01

Trackimo, an American IoT solution provider that develops the world’s most compact and cost-effective tracking devices, are expanding their operations in the region after successful Gitex participation

Trackimo works with global mobile operators such as Verizon, Vodafone, Telcel, among several others that have already rolled-out Trackimo’s personal safety and asset tracking products for their customers. The company plans to build similar relationships with Etisalat, Du, Batelco, and other operators in the region and replicate its international business model.

The company specialises in developing trackers that work seamlessly indoors and outdoors, over a worldwide cloud-IoT system. Trackimo’s smart GPS (Global Positioning System), GSM, Wi-Fi trackers are purposed for personal, professional, industrial, and commercial use. The most successful Trackimo consumer IoT product launched recently was the Vodafone Curve Tracker, which the Financial Times recognised as ‘the best tracker ever’.

Shai Bar-lavi, CEO, Trackimo, said, “The trade visitors that we received at our booth were serious investors and buyers and as a result enabled us to connect with several potential distributors and partners from not only the Middle East but also the African region. We are currently evaluating the distributors, and very soon will be establishing our footprint in Dubai, which will serve as our Middle Eastern headquarters.”