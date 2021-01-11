Cable Matters introduces USB-C video adapter supporting 8K resolution

Created: Monday, 11 January 2021 06:31

Cable Matters, a leading provider of connectivity solutions, has launched one of the first USB-C video adapters on the market to support 8K resolution as specified in HDMI 2.1

The USB-C video adapter extends the versatility of the USB-C to drive the latest 8K and 4K 120Hz displays.

The adapter meets the growing demand for high resolution, high refresh rate video over USB-C. While there are many adapters on the market, few support fast 4K 120Hz displays or ultra high resolution 8K displays as specified in HDMI 2.1. Most of the existing adapters lack support for more advanced features.

Cable Matters’ new adapter supports 8K video as specified in HDMI 2.1. The adapter offers more than 2.5x the bandwidth of older models – enough to drive 8K displays at 30Hz and 4K displays at up to 120Hz without any loss in picture quality – all though the versatile USB-C connector commonly found on laptops, smartphones, tablets, and desktop computers.

“Cable Matters’ USB-C video adapter is among the first to offer 8K performance as specified in HDMI 2.1 over USB-C,” said Cable Matters president and CEO Jeff Jiang. “As USB-C and display resolutions beyond 4K become ubiquitous, customers can trust Cable Matters to deliver innovative, cost-effective solutions at the cutting edge of consumer electronics.”

The adapter is ideal for portability. Its sleek design and small form factor enable it to fit in a laptop or tablet carrying case. Cable Matters will launch a USB-C Video Cable supporting 8K as specified in HDMI 2.1 in early 2021. The cable is perfect for a more permanent installation in a home office or entertainment centre.

Both products utilise the Cayenne family of USB-C video interfaces created by Synaptics. The Cayenne chipset provides advanced video features like HDR, ultra high definition resolutions, and fast refresh rates in a secure, universal, low-cost, and low-power design.

“Synaptics’ Cayenne chipset enables companies like Cable Matters to provide reliable, high-bandwidth video solutions that push the performance envelope,” said Synaptics senior marketing director for video interface products, Jeff Lukanc.

The Cable Matters USB-C video adapter and cable are just a few entries in Cable Matters’ line of 8K video products, representing Cable Matters’ commitment to providing innovative connectivity solutions for the latest in cutting edge consumer electronics.