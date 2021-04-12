Nokia launches Wavence 5G microwave transport portfolio

Nokia has expanded its portfolio of industry-leading mobile transport products with a new range of indoor and outdoor solutions for communications service providers and enterprises

Nokia expanded Wavence portfolio is set to provide a complete microwave solution for all use cases covering short-haul, long-haul, E-Band and SDN delivering cost-effective high-capacity ultra-broadband transceivers to support operators with 5G networks.

Nokia is releasing two compact Split Mount solutions for 5G backhauling enabled by the new MSS-E and MSS-HE indoor units. These are compact, cost-optimised units that are the smallest on the market and provide high scalability and high throughput. The units can also handle a wide temperature range spanning -40 degrees to 65 degrees Celsius. This is achieved without fans and improves reliability and decreases the need for periodic maintenance.

Nokia is also introducing a full outdoor nodal configuration which includes a new ultra-compact module called a Networking Interface Module (NIM). The NIM can be used equally for new deployments or upgrades to the installed UBT base. This flexible, zero-footprint solution can be easily plugged onto a standard Ultra-Broadband Transceiver (UBT) to enhance its outdoor capabilities, offering multiple directions, multiple interfaces, and carrier aggregation. One NIM attaches to all UBT types, specifically UBT-m (80GHz), UBT-T (Twin), UBT-S (Single).

Nokia’s new range also provides enhanced security protection via the encryption on 5G microwave radios as well as readiness for FIPS (Federal Information Processing Standards) certification and encryption.

Giuseppe Targia, vice-president mobile networks microwave and custom solutions business unit at Nokia, said, “These new products further enhance Nokia’s industry-leading Wavence portfolio and highlight our leadership in packet microwave and in both the short-haul and long-haul segment. Wavence’s full-packet architecture and its industry-leading innovations both in E-Band and traditional bands are key to delivering effective 5G mobile transport.”