Telkom and SABC join hands to launch online streaming channel TelkomONE

Created: Thursday, 19 November 2020 04:16

Telecommunications company Telkom, and South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) have entered into a five-year partnership to launch a new streaming channel TelkomONE, which brings together, South Africa's most-watched TV programmes and most popular radio shows, on a common online platform

The mobile operator channel will stream live, SABC's television channels 1, 2, Sport and Education, as well as all 19 SABC radio stations.

Sipho Maseko, Telkom's Group Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are excited about the opportunity to provide all South African's with free access to watch their favourite SABC content, online, when and wherever they want."

Maseko further stated, “TelkomONE will make it possible for subscribers to pause, go back into the programme guide (time-shift) and instantly watch a scheduled TV show they may have missed. Telkom is making digital TV functionality available to all".

TelkomONE will also include some new content, such as comedy, lifestyle and music, other than the SABC channels. Some new programmes include, new productions like Thesha and Hashtag and local short films.

Thesha deals with the modern-day South African youth culture, experienced through the lives of two teenage friends and Hashtag is a light-hearted talk show hosted by Sophie Lichaba, Mantsoe Tsatsi, Jarred Doyle and Francois Louw, which can be enjoyed by the entire family.

Madoda Mxakwe, the SABC Group Chief Executive Officer, said, "Telkom was a natural partner with whom to build a new platform for developing and disseminating South African content. The partnership is significant in ensuring that our content, in all its formats, reaches consumers everywhere at anytime. The SABC has a wealth of content - both acquired and produced by local talent - that we broadcast on our free-to-air channels. Through the new streaming channel, we will further promote universal access to popular SABC content for audiences and customers, in an affordable manner and with ease of access on mobile. We will also create added opportunities for our talented local producers to showcase more of their work on a platform on which content can live longer than on traditional media platforms. The TelkomOne partnership is part of the SABC’s overall strategy of becoming a competitive multichannel and multiplatform public content provider ".

SABC will provide its content to Telkom on a non-exclusive basis. In exchange, the SABC will receive a carriage licence fee as well as share in the advertising revenue generated on the TelkomONE platform.

Consumers can browse the catalogue and register for free to access the content such as SABC audio and tv channels, africa news, France 24, hope channel, SBN, among others, or subscribe to AMP subscription packages that include music, short films, tv series along with the free content by default upon registration.