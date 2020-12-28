HelpSystems to acquire Vera to broaden data security portfolio

Created: Monday, 28 December 2020 08:33

HelpSystems has announced the acquisition of Vera, a leading cloud-based data protection solution provider

Vera empowers financial services, manufacturing, media and entertainment customers and other industries to strike a fine balance between strong security and productive collaboration by enabling users to secure, track, audit and revoke access to data at any time.

HelpSystems is acquiring Vera to expand its data security portfolio and meet the growing demand for solutions that protect information throughout the entire data lifecycle, from data classification and secure file transfer to data loss prevention and encryption.

Data is always on the move, not only within an organisation, but also shared with customers, partners and ever-growing remote workers, who rely on both on-site and cloud-based technology. This means that once-impenetrable corporate IT perimeters no longer exist, and managing sensitive files containing valuable IP, financial data, or customer details requires a new way of thinking.

Vera solves this challenge by attaching military-grade encryption, access controls, security, and policy directly to data, giving companies granular control and audit capabilities over their information. It offers powerful risk mitigation for entities relying on the cloud to store sensitive IP such as products plans, manufacturing designs, financial strategies and results, and security operations audits. It also covers data subject to regulation such as credit card numbers, social security numbers, and patient medical records.

“The market for data security is evolving fast to require a comprehensive approach to discovery, detection, classification and dynamic encryption,” said Kate Bolseth, CEO, HelpSystems. “Vera seamlessly integrates and expands HelpSystems data security solution offerings, and we welcome the Vera employees and their expertise to the global HelpSystems family.”

“Vera solutions extend HelpSystems’ existing data security portfolio meeting the needs of our combined customers and partners. We have been working together at some of our largest customers and have proven the joint value proposition and look forward to expanding our go-to-market leveraging HelpSystems global footprint and resources,” said Shri Dodani, President and CEO, Vera.